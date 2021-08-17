Bay Minette firefighter succumbs to brain tumor

BAY MINETTE, Ala . (WKRG) — Bay Minette Fire Capt. Jeremy McKissack dedicated his life to serving others as a firefighter. His service ended on Sunday, Aug. 15, after a battle with a brain tumor.

After receiving the original “suspected brain tumor” diagnosis last year, Pilots for Christ flew McKissack and his wife to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for further testing, where that diagnosis was confirmed.







McKissack died Aug. 15, 2021. He spent more than 20 years of his life serving as a fire captain at Bay Minette Fire Department Station 70. His obituary describes him as an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with his family at Auburn University sporting events.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, at First Baptist Church of Bay Minette. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Phil Bryars, and Malcolm Harrelson will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the charity of your choice.