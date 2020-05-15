Bay Minette Elementary School vandalized, police need help in identifying those responsible

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old Bay Minette Elementary School on Blackburn Avenue was vandalized and the Bay Minette Police are asking the public for help identifying the individuals responsible.

According to the Bay Minette Police there were, “numerous windows broken, walls spray painted, furniture damaged, fire extinguishers discharged, and other equipment damaged inside the building.”

If anyone has any information regarding this crime you are encouraged to call the Bay Minette Department at 251-580-2559 or you can email that information and remain anonymous to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.

