BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Bay Minette, Ala. has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after undercover informants determined he was selling methamphetamine back in 2020.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern Alabama District, Von Clay Bennett, Jr., 25, was being investigated by “confidential informants” about his involvement with meth. The informants bought methamphetamine ice from Bennett. They wore audio and video devices in order to record the transactions with Bennett. Because of this, a search warrant was obtained for Bennett’s home in Mobile in which investigators were able to seize more methamphetamine and five pistols.

Bennett plead guilty in October 2020 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice and “possession of a firearms in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime,” according to the release.

United States District Court Judge Jeffery Beaverstock sentenced Bennett to 108 months on the drug charge and 60 months on the gun charge. Beaverstock also sentenced Bennett to five years of supervised release following his jail sentence. Bennett will receive treatment for his drug and/or alcohol abuse.