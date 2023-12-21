BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette dance team and cheer team collected items for Blessing Boxes in the North Baldwin County area.

Reign Dance and Cheer Elite team members collected toiletries and snacks to put in the Blessing Boxes.

Blessing Boxes are placed all around Baldwin County and filled with items that people may need in everyday life for those struggling to make ends meet.

People can take what they need and leave what they can.

Anyone looking to find a Blessing Box can find their locations on the Facebook page Blessed to Blessing Boxes for Baldwin.