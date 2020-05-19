Bay Minette city pool to reopen Saturday

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Bay Minette’s pool will be opening on Saturday. However, admission will be limited due to COVID-19 regulations and social distancing guidelines.

The new rules are as follows:

1. Admission will be limited to 100 guests* at a time. Once the pool meets the limit for admission, the next guest will have to wait until people leave to open up additional spots. *That number may be adjusted as the season progresses, based on Public Health recommendations.

2. There will be two lines for admission: one for members and one for guests. Members will be admitted first and guests will then fill all remaining openings. As individuals exit the pool area, members will be given priority admission.

3. The Entrance and Exit will be located in two separate areas to allow for Social Distancing.

4. No moving furniture. Pool side furniture and picnic tables have been spaced to abide by social distancing regulations.

5. Concessions will be limited to pre-cooked and pre-packaged items.

6. Restroom and changing room access will be monitored to ensure social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

LATEST STORIES: