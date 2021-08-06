Bay Minette benefit concert raising funds for families impacted by deadly crash on I-65

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Performing classic country and rock is what they do best, but on occasion Gretsch Lyles and the Modern Eldorados also get the opportunity to give back in the process. The popular regional band wanting to help the families of the victims killed in a horrific crash on I-65 back in June.

“I think that anybody who has a heart would be affected by that. It was terrible that happened on Father’s Day weekend. I’m a father myself. I don’t know how I could process something like that,” said Lyles.

This Saturday the band is scheduled to perform in Bay Minette at Coastal Alabama Community College. All proceeds going directly to the families impacted by the tragedy.

“Every bit of this is being donated,” added Lyles.

The National Transportation Safety Board released their findings this week into the crash that occurred on June 19th. According to the report several vehicles were already stopped for a minor crash near Greenville when a series of events unfolded leading to the major crash which ultimately killed 10 people, including 9 children.

“You’re going to go home and hug on your children after something like this,” an Alabama State Trooper told media outlets on scene following the crash.

8 of the children killed were from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. Those lives are still on the minds of Gretsch and the Modern Eldorados nearly two months later.

“I don’t know if I could’ve heard of a more hurtful thing on Father’s Day weekend. It just led me to think if there was something that could be done by the band that I have and all of the nice people who have supported us over the years it would be the right thing to do,” he said.

The concert is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.