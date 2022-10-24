BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were arrested and charged with multiple crimes following the execution of a search warrant at M&J Lounge in Bay Minette due to a complaint about the bar selling alcohol without a license.

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation search the lounge located at 102 B Hartley Drive on Sunday, Oct. 23.

ALEA SBI, ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Bay Minette Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Mobile Office all assisted in the investigation.

Deputies arrested three people and charged them with multiple crimes:

selling alcohol without a license

possession of alcohol for sell without a license

certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm

Three guns were found during the search as well as “various types of liquor and brands of beer,” according to the release.

The names of the three people arrested were not given at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.