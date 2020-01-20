Battlefield Blitz 5K and Fun Run coming to Blakeley State Park

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Battlefield Blitz 5K and Fun Run is happening this weekend in Spanish Fort. The run will take place at Historic Blakeley State Park, which is located on Highway 225.

The run will be held on Alabama’s largest Civil War battlefield, making it a very unique experience for the family. All proceeds from the run will go towards park programming and preservation.

The 5K Blitz is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday. A 1-mile Fun Run takes place after. Registration includes a t-shirt.

