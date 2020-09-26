Battle Wagon on 161 moving Saturday

Unedited news releaseBALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Happy Saturday! Over the weekend, our crews will be going around, checking every meter that’s still without power. If there are no damages that would pose a safety risk, they will re-energize the meter. If there are damages, you’ll be asked to sign a waiver before the meter can receive power again, and our member service representatives can help you through that process.Please do not remove or cover up any electrical equipment; our crews need to be able to document its condition. They’ll be back to pick up any damaged equipment after this stage of restoration is complete.Today, our member service department will be answering calls from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please reach out to them at (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374 if you have any questions.

LATEST STORIES