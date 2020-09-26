Battle Wagon on 161 moving Saturday

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Battle Wagon sitting on the shoulder of 161 will be moved Saturday morning.

A huge crane is used to move the Battle Wagon. The road will be partially shut down.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories