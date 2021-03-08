Bass Pro shooting suspect released from jail on bond

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of opening fire into Bass Pro Shops on September 5, 2020 is out on bond.

According to the Baldwin County Jail records, Robert Smith Jr. posted bond Monday, March 8, after it was reduced last week for a total of $96,500. It was originally set at $570,000 with conditions.

Smith is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Spanish Fort Police say Smith came armed with hundreds of rounds of ammo, several different firearms and was wearing body armor. Spanish Fort Police confiscated several rifles and handguns at Bass Pro along with a thousands of rounds of ammunition. More guns and ammo were collected at Smith’s home in Grove Hill.