LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — On a sweltering hot day people were shooting baskets for baskets. Loxley Municipal Park was the site of a disc golf tournament. The people aiming for the disc baskets were raising money for high school basketballers. It’s part of an effort to raise money to support the families of student-athletes by the Robertsdale High School Hardwood Booster Club.

“Man, the camaraderie, you know, having people come out, that’s especially people that never played before. You know, we have several people that come out to play today that’s never played disc golf. So they’re coming out just to support, you know, Robertsdale High School,” said Tournament Co-Host Drew Giles. Between travel and other expenses, the Hardwood Booster Club says families can spend up to $1,500 a year to make sure their kids can play in different basketball events throughout a high school basketball season. The Hardwood booster club tries to offset some of those expenses.