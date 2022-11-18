The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on scene of a barricaded suspect in a Lillian home (WKRG)

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is working a barricaded suspect situation in the Pine Ridge Drive area of Lillian. The suspect is reportedly wanted on felony drug warrants.

Baldwin County Sheriff SWAT and Hostage Negotiation units are reportedly involved. The BCSO advises everyone to avoid the area “if at all possible.”

The sheriff said the armed suspect locked himself inside a home with his elderly parents around noon. As of 1:15 PM, they have since been released unharmed. The suspect remains inside, and negotiations are ongoing.