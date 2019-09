BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new dog park is coming to Bay Minette. The park will be constructed near the tennis courts at the municipal pool complex on Bradley Avenue.

Bark Minette Dog Park will feature separate areas for small and large dogs, watering stations and benches. The dog park was made possible through donations from private individuals and funds provided by the City.

Installation is expected to begin next week and should be completed within the month.