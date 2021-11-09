Banners honoring veterans fill Loxley streets

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — New signs honoring dozens of veterans are hanging all around Loxley just in time for Veterans Day. Brenda Yarbrough shows me the sign for her husband Barry.

“The book he has in his hand is not just a book, that’s his Bible,” said Brenda as she talked about the history of that image. He served in the Air Force and Alabama National Guard and died just a year ago.

“I loved the way he worshiped, he loved God with all of his heart, he loved his family, and most of all he loved his country,” said Yarbrough.

It’s the first year of this project. Some are local vets like the late longtime Mayor Billy Middleton. Organizers said they got the idea from a local businessman who saw it in a Mississippi town. The mayor says the original plan was to just put up signs along Highway 59 but with 86 families signing up they’ve had to find another street and more poles to put up these tributes.

“It’s very overwhelming the response and the love for our hometown heroes,” said Mayor Richard Teal with pride. The vet banners will stay up until the Christmas lights go up and will be back either next Veterans Day or Memorial Day.

“It’s so heartwarming to drive down 59 and see these veterans, honoring these soldiers because some gave their lives so we could be free,” said Brenda Yarbrough.