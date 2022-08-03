BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two people on July 29 for “bank jugging,” which has been a recent issue in many cities of Baldwin County.

According to deputies, they responded to a gas station in Foley after they got a call about a vehicle break-in. The victim had just left the bank and taken out a large amount of cash, which allegedly is what was stolen. Deputies believe the victim was followed from the bank and had been targeted.

Deputies were able to get video surveillance from the gas station and sent information received from the video to other law enforcement agencies nearby. Deputies believed that the suspects would be heading to the Pensacola area, so they alerted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. ECSO deputies then spotted the alleged vehicle with the suspects and pulled them over.

When deputies searched the car, they found a large amount of cash and tools to break into the vehicles with. Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both from Houston, Texas, were arrested.

Deputies said Satterfield and Fisher have active warrants for unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft. The Foley Police Department has active warrants out for the same thing due to a similar incident that happened in Foley on July 15. The two men will be extradited back to Alabama to face charges.