BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Classmates of 17-year-old Jalen Yelder continue to pay tribute to their friend.

Yelder was killed in a crash on Highway 31 near Bay Minette two weekends ago. It is still under investigation.

Monday morning, Yelder’s fellow senior classmates held a balloon release for him. They also decorated their senior float with pictures of Yelder last week.

Monday morning, students say they donated that piece of the float to his parents.