SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Caroline Berry lost her battle to cancer exactly one year ago. She was a junior at Spanish Fort High School.

Friday night, as the Toros take on Park Crossing in the third round of the playoffs, Berry will be on top of mind.

A group of her closest friends, who have dubbed themselves “Caroline’s Crew” have organized a tailgate, a pre-game tribute and a balloon release in her honor.

