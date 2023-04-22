DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people were out early Saturday morning climbing a very big hill to help support kids and young adults with cancer. You could call it a mountain of a course supporting a mountain of a mission.

A large group of people began their long journey up a steep hill from Mobile Bay Along Belrose Avenue for the 2nd annual “Ballin’ on Belrose” event. The Everest Challenge at least simulates the distance of climbing Mount Everest, with nearly a dozen trips walking up the avenue equaling one ascent of the world’s tallest mountain. The event Saturday morning raises money for the Baller Dream Foundation, a group that gives unique gifts to kids and young adults to help them as they cancer.

“It is super important because we have so many kids, so many young adults, even right here in the local community that is fighting cancer. And so this organization lifts them up, lifts their spirits, and provides them with large and small donations to help with hospital care or just to help them feel better. So we love to support that cause,” said Casey Porter with 68 Ventures. It’s an event meant to touch many lives.

“As a cancer survivor myself, I know firsthand what it means to have someone alongside you battling cancer and to have a community alongside and raise awareness and dollars for these kids, it means so much,” said Frank DeBlasi with the Baller Dream Foundation. Daphne Mayor Robin LeJune got special recognition for being cancer free after several months of treatment. Saturday’s event raised more than $150,000 for the foundation.