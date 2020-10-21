Ball drive promotes active children during pandemic

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Palm Plaza at The Wharf in Orange Beach will transform into a pep rally on Thursday for The American Heart Association Art For Heart Ball Drive. The goal is to collect athletic balls to donate to schools in Baldwin County to help students stay physically active while socially distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Getting them outside and letting them run and play is critical for their overall health,” said Dr. Robbie Rux with Magnolia Springs Pediatrics.

Dr. Robbie Rux of Magnolia Springs Pediatrics in Foley



“When I started to learn more about the mission for Art for Heart my husband just thought it fit perfect with the community awareness for heart health and physical activity for kids and something we wanted to be involved in,” said Ginger Harrelson of Beachball Properties. Her company is coordinating the event.

Ginger and Hunter Harrelson of Beachball Properties in Orange Beach



“We’re asking everyone who wants to participate to bring a new, unused athletic ball, and we’re going to have our maintenance truck. We’re a vacation rental company, so we have a maintenance truck there set up,” continued Harrelson. “Participants can shoot the ball in the back of the truck and we will be donating these balls to local schools.”

Orange Beach Mako Cheerleaders will be cheering on donors as they toss balls.

“I think this is a great, a great idea by The American Heart Association. The more we get the kids playing, the better, the better they do,” said Dr. Rux.

Beachball Properties will be collecting footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, golf balls and more Thursday, October 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information go to https://alwharf.com/calendar/Q3D24602C1F~American+Heart+Association+Art+for+Heart+Ball+Drive.htm

