Baldwin’s first large art event of 2020 wraps Sunday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to concerns over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, large events have been a rarity in 2020. Today the annual Jubilee Festival of Arts concludes. It comes at a time when many popular, annual traditions opted to cancel like the 2020 National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores that normally happens in October.

The first day of the festival was Saturday–today the Jubilee Festival of Arts runs from 10 Sunday morning until 5 pm in Olde Towne Daphne. There are a few changes to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Booths will be at Lott Park 10 feet apart, instead of right next to each other on Main Street. Certain projects will be “to-go” instead of interactive. Attendees are asked to follow the statewide mask mandate.

Those who may still not be comfortable coming to the event in person can still participate online from home and both view and purchase pieces from artists.