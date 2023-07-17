FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — With inflation driving up grocery store prices, people are looking to save any way they can. This week, the Alabama Cooperative Extension is offering a program to help home gardeners break into canning. The goal is to make your produce last longer and help get more people interested in home produce. Extension agents will host a pepper canning workshop here at their facility on Highway 104 in Fairhope. That will be Tuesday morning starting at 10.

Peppers are in season and this will be a pepper canning workshop. They’ll go over common questions about how to grow better peppers from your garden to your pantry. They’ll also look at the basics of canning. Organizers say more people have been interested in stretching those food dollars in the last three years.

“Getting back to focusing on homesteading, chickens, preserving everything. And I really do think that since the inflation happened or is occurring, people are more interested in going back to preserving food so maybe they can have stuff to lean on when times are lean,” said Regional Food Safety Agent Rebecca Catalena-Lee. They’ll also look at good ways to improve your produce and the right time to harvest. The cost is $10 dollars. They will have other sessions this year as well, including a kombucha workshop that will be an online course. For more information on this week’s session in Fairhope, click here.