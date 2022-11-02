BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When voters in Baldwin County head to the polls they will be deciding on more than federal, state and county races. A referendum on the ballot could change the way nuisance complaints are handled outside city limits.

Complaints of junk or litter and other nuisances come in from county residents all the time according to Baldwin County Commissioner Skip Gruber.

“Right now there’s nothing we can do about it,” Gruber said.

Voters will have an opportunity to change that when they head to the polls Nov. 8. On certain ballots in Baldwin County, a referendum that would allow the county commission limited home rule.

“It allows us to regulate things like noise ordinances, animal control things, junk yards and stuff like that,” Gruber said.

Voters will vote “yes” or “no” on the referendum. Hugh Harris is a firm “no” vote.

“I feel like it is overreach,” He said. “A lot of people move out of cities and into areas like this because they want to get away from all those things; told how loud they can play music, what they can have in their yard whether or not they can run a business from their home.”

Harris says that’s why so many choose to live outside of city limits, “because they didn’t want that type of just fingers dabbling in their lives telling them who, what, when, where and why.”

Only voters living in unincorporated areas of Baldwin County will decide.

“If they don’t want it, that’s fine then it won’t happen,” says Gruber.

The Alabama Legislature passed the Limited Self-Governance Act back in 2005. Since then, voters in at least 20 counties in Alabama have approved it including Mobile County.