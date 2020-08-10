Baldwin Virtual School at capacity, waiting list created

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — As the ribbon was cut on three brand new school buildings in Baldwin County, it was the Virtual School that was getting all the attention. “There was never anything ever said that every parent that applied for Virtual would be guaranteed in Virtual,” says Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

Virtual School enrollment started earlier in the summer and closed July 31. “We were already at capacity or over, as to what determines capacity, we do,” Tyler said.

Registration re-opened Monday morning, and a thousand slots were filled in 20 minutes. “It closed quick,” Tyler said. “We didn’t have to open it back up but we did as a good faith effort.”

Seven thousand students will take classes virtually to begin the school year but can opt out after school starts. “Nobody else can go into virtual, so if you’re in virtual you can come out by the 27th of August. Then after that point, the next opportunity for elementary would be at the nine-week mark. The next opportunity for high school would be at the semester.”

A waiting list has been created for parents and students who missed the deadline.

LATEST STORIES