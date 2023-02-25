BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Veteran passed away only a couple of weeks short of his 101st birthday.

He’s a man we’ve talked to before. We first got to know Welton Hance, better known as Bud, last year. In March of 2022, people celebrated his 100th Birthday at the William F. Green State Veterans Home.

He lived a life full of stories and accomplishments. Hance served in both World War II and the Korean War. Family members say he always gave people the straight truth and also brought joy however he could through little gifts he made or dressing as Santa Claus on a regular basis. Family members said he grew up in tough times and wanted others to experience happiness–and that Bud was forever proud of being a Marine.

“He was a marine until the day he died and you didn’t say former, a marine until the day he died. The influence, the impact that he may have had may have just been like a butterfly but the impact is worth the impact of a hurricane off the coast of Brazil,” said stepdaughter Misty Thomas. His wife Wilma was wearing a small decorative arrowhead her husband made. She said she’ll treasure the memories of him always.

“He was 100 years old and he was ready to go home so I kissed him, told him I loved him and it was time to rest,” said Wilma Hance. A life well lived with a legacy that will echo for a long time. A celebration of life service is planned this Thursday afternoon at three in Foley at the American Legion Post 99.