Baldwin teens killed in single-car crash

WHITEHOUSE FORK, Ala. (WKRG) — They say the 2014 Infiniti topped a hill, ran off the right side of the road, crossed over into the ditch, hit a grove of trees and burst into flames.

News of the crash spread quickly, and so all day, they came — family, friends looking for answers or comfort or something that would ease their pain.

Three young lives lost in a horrific crash on County Road 39 near the Whitehouse Fork community Sunday night.

State Troopers were back Monday morning finalizing their investigation. They believe speed was a factor in the crash that happened just after 8 o’clock Sunday night.

Initial reports indicate the driver had just graduated from Baldwin County High School. One of his passengers was still a student there, and the third passenger was from Spanish Fort. All of them, best friends.

Their names have not been officially released because of their age, but the people that mattered most to the teenagers already know those names and already feel the loss of their absence.

