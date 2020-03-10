Baldwin tech students go head-to-head in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tech-savvy students are taking part in an annual competition Tuesday in Bay Minette. Last year we covered the annual Technology Student Association competition at Coastal Alabama Community College. Here’s a news release from the school district on 2020’s competition:

Over 175 students are set to compete in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competitions, including Flight Challenge, CO2 Dragster, Technology Bowl, Structural Challenge, Problem Solving, Leadership Strategies, Video Game, Digital Photography, Coding, System Control Technology and VEX Robotics.

The competitions will be held throughout the campus in Bay Minette starting at 8 a.m..

“We look forward to hosting these outstanding students,” said Craig Pouncey, president of Coastal Alabama Community College. “The talents and skills they demonstrate are nothing short of impressive and give us an opportunity to see new trends and interests in the STEM fields.”

The TSA competition has been held at Coastal Alabama Community College for more than ten years. The day-long competition also includes local industry partners, community representatives, teachers and staff.

The top teams and individuals will advance to the state competition, which will be held during the 2020 State TSA Leadership Conference at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. The Alabama TSA State Leadership Conference showcases team and individual events where students are challenged to use and improve their STEM skills in areas such as communications, design and engineering, environmental systems, transportation, and manufacturing/construction.

The Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national, non-profit organization of middle and high school students who are engaged in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Since TSA was chartered in 1978, nearly 4,000,000 student members have participated through challenging competitions, leadership opportunities and community service.

TSA provides rules and guidelines for nearly 80 middle and high school competitions held at the annual national TSA conference. Alabama conducts on average 42 of these events at their state conference. All competitions are aligned with STEM standards, ten core leadership skills (communication, creative thinking, critical thinking, decision making, ethics, evaluation, organization, problem solving, self-esteem and teamwork) and the 16 Career Clusters.

