BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Classes in Baldwin County start one week from today. Teachers and faculty are getting ready across the district including at the county’s newest school.

Stonebridge Elementary just opened last year. While it is just a short drive from Rockwell Elementary it’s helping meet the needs of this growing and population-dense area. Tuesday teachers were going over their “leader in me” curriculum and going over standards for the year.

Teachers are also getting their classrooms ready with decorations, nameplates, and posters.

They want to make the classrooms as comfortable and inviting as possible, especially for kids in kindergarten who may not be used to daily schooling. They also want to keep close contact between teachers and parents.

“For the student success. When parents and students and teachers all work together, you can bet it’s going to be a successful school year,” said Kindergarten Teacher Ashton Baugh. It’s a good time to get ready for the start of the school year.

“So that you’re prepared, you’re ready. You worked out all the kinks and struggles so that the first day of school you’re not running into roadblocks,” said Principal Misty Wilkinson. School starts next Wednesday, August 9th