Baldwin students, parents ready for another COVID-19 school year

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another summer is coming to an end in Baldwin County. A new school year begins Wednesday.

“I wish summer was a little bit longer, I’m not going to lie,” said 10th grader Chloe Ayres. “But I am excited to go back.”

When school doors open and the halls fill up, coronavirus protocols and precautions will welcome students back to class.

“Wow, we have to wear masks again.” said 5th grader Kholie Lavender. “So, it’s kind of a bummer.”

With COVID-19 cases surging, masks are part of the back-to-school plan.

“I think we are getting there. We’re getting closer and they are doing a really good job sanitizing and teaching the kids to be clean,” said Kholie’s mom, Danielle Lavender. “I think they are doing the best they can with everything going on.”

“Of course there are concerns just because it’s everywhere.” said grandparent Anne Bodet. “But, I feel like it’s important for the kids to be in a classroom and socialize.”

As summer ends there’s a measure of uncertainty for parents like Danielle, who said, “We’re just hoping and praying for a healthy year really hoping the whole mask thing doesn’t last any longer than it needs to.”

Another school year that promises to be in a class all by itself.