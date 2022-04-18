BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County are drying out and taking stock of storm damage yet again. Sunday night’s storms brought wind, rain and some destruction. We zipped around Baldwin County this morning and covered spots from the Eastern Shore to Central Baldwin.

From smashed privacy fences to picking up tree limbs, people are once again doing a lot of cleaning up on our part of the gulf coast in what’s becoming one of the most active spring storm seasons in recent memory. Chainsaws cut into broken trees as big machines haul the debris away. Around the Edington Place subdivision in Fairhope, homeowners try to clean things up.

The storm knocked large branches over one of the roads through the heart of the subdivision. The line of thunder and lightning Sunday night took some people by surprise.

“We had the windows up and all of the sudden the wind picked up and it was just a tremendous racket and we didn’t go outside to check anything because we didn’t realize how bad the damage was but our neighbors right in back of us he called a few minutes later and his fence was down and we actually have more damage from this than from Sally,” said homeowner Andi Sligh. Next to Edington Place, the storm whipped through a mobile home park. The winds were snapping limbs and damaging some homes.

Fairhope’s Quail creek golf course remains closed until at least Tuesday afternoon due to storm damage.

Just 10 miles away in Robertsdale there was damage in the Shadowbrook subdivision near the Baldwin County Fairgrounds. Roofs were hit, fences smashed and it tossed this trampoline 150 feet–from one yard to another.

Heading south to Foley the storm ripped the awning off part of the carline drive-through in front of the Elementary school.