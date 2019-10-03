Baldwin schools to host anti-bullying, suicide prevention event

Baldwin County Schools will host an anti-bullying and suicide prevention program next week. The event was already planned before reports of several attempted suicides by students this week.

“Shatter the Silence” will bring together education, law enforcement, and suicide prevention experts. The event will take place October 10, from 6:00-7:30 at the Daphne United Methodist Church Community Life Center. Doors open at 5:30.

Among the scheduled speakers: Superintendent Eddie Tyler, Sheriff Hoss Mack, State Rep. Alan Baker, District Attorney Robert Wilters, and Patrice Davis – Intervention Supervisor of Baldwin County Schools. Alta Pointe Health is a sponsor of the program.