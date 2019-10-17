Baldwin schools monitoring storm, Friday Night Football is “case-by-case”

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday Night Football was the big topic at Thursday afternoon’s meeting at the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.

With storm conditions expected Friday night, school district officials are closely monitoring decisions regarding this week’s football games.

“That’s band buses on the road, that’s player buses, that’s parents traveling, that’s students traveling,” said superintendent Eddie Tyler. He is in talks with Mobile County Public Schools as well as the AHSAA regarding their final decision.

Tyler says a decision will be made after lunch time Friday. We will let you know online and in our WKRG app when that decision is made.

Another concern brought up at the EMA meeting was rip currents. EMA Director Zach Hood says even if the Gulf looks calm – it won’t be. So he’s advising people to stay out of the water.