Baldwin Schools continue expanding trade programs

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The need for skilled labor is on the rise in the United States. Baldwin County Schools are trying to meet the growing demand for people who know a trade. Whether it’s working on cars, or working in the classroom, getting students in a trade program isn’t always a hard sell.

“Just get them in there, show them the woodshop, show them the tools, once they have those experiences they’re a lot better, ” said Building Construction Teacher John Leister. Late last year Baldwin County partnered with Moyer Ford in Foley for the new Ford Automotive Career Exploration Program. What they learn here will apply directly to a potential new job at Ford.

Matthew Judy, Automotive Instructor: “It aligns me more with what manufacturers are looking for, it aligns us with what they want, rather than doing a generic curriculum, I can teach exactly how to work on vehicles,” said Automotive Instructor Matthew Judy. Some of the students say they’re ready to take what they’ve learned and build their own business.

“I want to be able to start my own restoration shop after I go to college and get certification for a business degree,” said sophomore Christian Downey. “I really like to work on the older cars, restore them and stuff because me and my dad that’s what we do we’ve always been under the hoods of cars and stuff and that’s really what I love to do.” Teacher Matthew Judy says he gets called weekly looking for students ready to work with the right skills