Baldwin school raising money and awareness for breast cancer through new service project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and staff at J Larry Newton School in Fairhope have a special project this year to raise money for breast cancer. They’re recognizing the fight against cancer one life at a time.

Large pink breast cancer ribbon cutouts surround the carline at this school. Each one is named for a cancer survivor, patient, or someone who passed away.

“It’s important to me and it’s important to us as a school community to help support our community and families in that way we want to honor those who are battling or lost their lives to cancer,” said parent volunteer Rachel Smith. Parent Rachel Smith got one in honor of her grandmother Ella Ruth Blair, who passed away from breast cancer years ago and who her daughter, a student here is named after.

Rachel Smith, Parent volunteer: sort of brings some joy to them too to say my grandmother has passed away recently and my heart is still broken but I can honor her in this way. Roughly 50 ribbons have been purchased so far with the money going to the Joy to Life Foundation.

“Our children can continue to support people in the community who may need a breast scan or who can’t afford early detection,” said Principal Patrice Wolfe. This is the second of what are now monthly community service projects here at the school. In September they were raising money for the Ronald McDonald House and next month they’ll have a veterans program.