Baldwin School kids to get “Shoes That Fit”

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of Baldwin County students are getting “Shoes That Fit.” The national nonprofit group “Shoes That Fit” provides footwear to low-income students. School officials are holding a special event in Bon Secour this morning.

They’re calling it an unveiling ceremony. Today every student at Swift Elementary gets a new pair of shoes. The program started in 1992 and depends on donations to keep it going. Other schools will also have shoe distributions on the dates of their choosing. According to a news release members of Shoes That Fit they believe every child should attend school with dignity and joy and hope these donations help achieve that.

Baldwin County’s Superintendent will be there this morning along with representatives of Baldwin Realtors that help sponsor the program.

