Baldwin, Saraland, Gulf Shores schools end mask mandate in class, still required on buses

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several school systems in our area are making masks optional for kids and teachers in the classroom after starting the year with mask requirements. Baldwin County Public Schools, the largest of the three, and the city schools of Gulf Shores and Saraland are now dropping their mask requirements inside school buildings. All three superintendents sent statements late last week announcing the change in policy.

They all cited a downward trend in COVID infections over the last few weeks. While the mask requirement is gone for in-class learning, they’re still encouraged. They also emphasize the need to keep your distance from each other and stay home when you feel sick.

They will still require students on buses to wear masks according to a CDC order that covers public transportation. These measures are subject to change and masks requirements could come back if infection rates rise to levels that may concern leaders in that school district.

Mask requirements have been controversial in just about every school district in the region that’s implemented one. School district officials argue they help keep illness down while some parents opposed to masking say it should be up to individual families.