Baldwin road washout leaves families stranded

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) Two rivers of concern in Baldwin County, the Fish River and Styx River, have crested with only minor to moderate flooding reported, according to the Baldwin County Emergency Management officials.

Part of that damage though is a washout of River Road near the Elsanor community. Almost two dozen families are cut off from work and school.

Flat Rock Creek cut through the road and is now flowing into the Styx River. The hole is 8 to 10 feet deep.

The washout happened Monday as rain bands from Hurricane Ida trained over the same area.

Greg Williams has property here.

“It’s a problem for the people that are living back there,” Williams said. “There are people that are living back there that can’t get out. I was just talking to a person who has been living back there a while and said people can’t go to work, I guess out of school.”

Just below the surface, the pavement and road bed have washed away. County Engineer Joey Nunnally says when the water recedes it will take about a day to make the repairs.