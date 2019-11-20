Baldwin Realtors fundraiser gives 600 students new pairs of shoes

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin Realtors partnered with Shoes that Fit and raised a little over 15,000 dollars in order to give students across Baldwin County a new pair of shoes. The Baldwin Realtors help families find homes and they wanted to give back to their community. News 5 Colleen Peterson witnessed every single student at Swift Elementary School receive a new pair of athletic shoes.

CEO of Baldwin Realtors, Shelia Dodson, explained, “Its a great project to help with their self-esteem, learning and ability.”

Shoes that Fit is a national organization that partners with businesses around the country to raise money for shoes to give to students and kids in need. I spoke with Ramona Zepeda from Shoes That Fit.

Ramona explained, “And now we are helping kids nationwide with communities like Baldwin County, just to help kids everywhere get a new pair of shoes.”

There is nothing more rewarding than seeing the reaction of the children as they receive a new pair of shoes. It promotes integrity, divinity and prosperity in the classroom. Baldwin Realtors hope to make this a yearly tradition.

