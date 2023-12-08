LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Set to open in less than a year, Baldwin Preparatory Academy is taking shape.

“It’s hard to envision something from a picture, hard to envision something from a video or even renderings, but to get to walk through,” says Daphne High School Principal John Comer, “it is pretty powerful.”

Principals and school staff around Baldwin County got their first look inside the $100 million project Friday.

“The open areas, the curvature and the design; it’s very aesthetically pleasing, it’s really cool,” says Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell.

Eighty to 100 workers are on site on any given day. The same skills needed to build the school are the ones that will be offered to students.

“There is a huge shortage of qualified labor and technical field tradespeople, and I think Baldwin County is really ahead of the curve here,” says Senior Project Manager Kelly Williams.

Comer says building that workforce will have impacts for generations to come.

“I think this type of program, this type of school, is going to drive the economic engine of Baldwin County, Mobile County and Escambia County for decades.”

“This is going to change every aspect of every socio-economic level with this place,” added Cardwell. “It’s going to change people’s lives.”

Providing academics and an on-the-job environment will make it a game-changer for education and industry when it opens in August 2024.