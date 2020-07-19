Baldwin pastor talks about tough decision to temporarily suspend in-person service

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Churches in states hit hard with the pandemic face the tough decision of whether to continue in-person service. So far few in our area have. A church in Baldwin County opted to temporarily suspend in-person services just a week ago. WKRG News 5’s Chad Petri has this update.

Bethel Baptist Church just outside Robertsdale is quiet this Sunday. Instead of service inside, service was happening at the pastor’s house or during a camping trip to Blakely State Park. While Pastor Harvey Earls said they didn’t have any positive cases in the congregation they were aware of, the simple physics of the building made keeping space between worshipers hard.

“[We have] a smaller sanctuary and a larger membership it’s very hard in our church not to get all up in each other’s business,” said Pastor Harvey Earls via a Zoom interview Sunday morning. “The number for us to make this decision is “1” and if one person had a risk or danger of getting sick that was enough for us.” Pastor Harvey Earls says he realizes this could hurt in terms of donations or getting people out of a regular worship habit.

“There is a cost to what we’re doing. We just believe the advantage to what we’re doing is greater than the cost,” said Earls.

The congregation at Bethel isn’t the only one, two weeks ago we told you about First Baptist Tillman’s Corner, that became one of the first churches in our area to voluntarily suspend in-person service.Pastor Earls said they hope to make a decision about possibly resuming in-person service in August this week.

