ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Runners in Baldwin County laced their shoes early Saturday morning at Honey Bee Park, running in support of the Jace Waters Foundation. The organization was founded in 2017 to help fight against drug addiction by giving resources, scholarships, and aid to those needing assistance for recovery.

Julie Waters named the foundation after her son, Jace, who passed away in 2016 after a heroin overdose. Ever since he passed away, her goal has been to normalize the conversation surrounding drug abuse, so the abuse won’t happen in other families.

“Well, it is to stop the stigma and the shame that seems to go around addiction,” said Waters. “And I will have to say that it is getting so much better, as you can see from the turnout today. I mean, years ago, it wouldn’t have been like this.”

People were making donations and all of the proceeds goes towards the foundation to help provide scholarships and drug prevention resources. Many runners were excited and happy they were running for a good cause.

“I support,” said Phil Bohan, one of the runners. “I gave a few extra dollars to help the cause.”

Other runners such as Sophia Richards say she understands Julie’s message and how important it is to normalize the conversation surrounding addiction, so people who may be struggling won’t be afraid to reach out for help.

“I think a lot of times people in recovery feel ashamed you know,” said Richards. “It takes a community to help them get better so spreading that awareness and helping them know that people are there for them.”

Participants and recovering addicts who have been a part of the Jace Waters Foundation say it is important to normalize the conversation.

Recovering addicts such as Zachary Day says the foundation has helped, and he says it’s important to understand where an addict is coming from, so they can the help they need.

“When they don’t understand what it’s like, they’re gonna be either afraid of it, or they don’t necessarily understand it,” said Day. “So there’s definitely that stigma is, it’s always gonna be there. But what I’m trying to accomplish with sharing my story, is that they’re not bad people. We just had some rough times. I just want to kind of raise awareness for like a lot of people they see it as like a moral disease, but it really centers in the mind and it’s hard to deal with.”

One of the advisors, Wade Meadows is recovering addict and has been sober for 11 years.

“Someone told me I was fortunate,” said Meadows. “I found a group of people that were able to lowball me knock down some of that shame and gave me an opportunity to start growing and self-worth. Still sober today.”

To learn more about the Jace Waters Foundation click the link here.