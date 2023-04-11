BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Helping kids through horses is the mission of the Whaley Ranch in rural Baldwin County. The nonprofit is holding a unique fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for a new shelter.

The Whaley Ranch works with kids who may be dealing with trauma or emotional issues and the horses help guide them on their way. The ranch is located near the Styx River area of Baldwin County. They offer programs geared toward helping young people grow and heal. They use Equine Assisted Learning and mentorship which helps kids learn how to deal with challenges with the right emotional and cooperative responses. The horses help calm and center kids who may have difficulties.

“The value is good to get children out of there. They’re all on electronics and they don’t know how to talk to each other. They’re always sitting on their phones or on their computer. And to get them out here in nature and around the farm animals, a lot of them don’t have that opportunity to be able to be around them,” said Whaley Ranch President Stephanie Whaley. She says this is a calling. “My horse as a teenager really helped me out. And then knowing youth in this area and how anxiety and stuff like that had affected them. We help run our peer helper group. And then we also started this because I just really felt a pull from God to say that you need to help out with this mental health.”

This weekend they’re raising money to help build a shade shelter to get the horses and clients out of the blazing summer heat. They’ll have a Family Dance Fundraiser this Saturday starting at 5 at the PZK Center in Robertsdale. For more information on the Family Dance event click here. More information on the Whaley Ranch can be found on their website.