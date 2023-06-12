BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The medical properties of marijuana could soon be more accessible in Baldwin and Mobile counties than ever before.

After a long application process, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded 21 licenses with groups in Mobile and Baldwin Counties awarded licenses to grow, distribute and sell medical marijuana.

A license awarded to a well-known name in the Baldwin County farming community, Sirmon Farms in Daphne, is licensed to cultivate cannabis. Flowerwood Medical Cannabis in Loxley received an Integrated Facility license that allows for the cultivation, processing, transporting and dispensing of medical cannabis and RJK Holdings in Mobile, Daphne and Oxford was awarded a dispensary license.

Also receiving a license, groups in Theodore and Grand Bay. The applications were reviewed and evaluated by a team at the University of South Alabama before approval.

The licenses were hard to come by, the commission spent much of 2022 drafting rules and regulations to develop business applications. License fees ranged from 30 thousand to 50 thousand dollars and required local governments to pass ordinances that would allow dispensaries in particular locations.

The awarding of the licenses brings relief a step closer to those suffering from debilitating conditions that medical marijuana has been proven to ease.