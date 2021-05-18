Baldwin Memorial Day Flag relay includes tribute to local vet killed in Naval tragedy

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Flag Relay in Baldwin County starts at dawn on Memorial Day. The event honors different veterans at each leg of the run. The run is also highlighting the sacrifice of a local hero.

Monday marked 34 years since the USS Stark was hit by two missiles from an Iraqi aircraft in the Persian Gulf in 1987. The incident killed 37 crew members including Vincent Ulmer from Bay Minette.

“He always walked around loving people, kind, with that smile on his face,” said Vincent Ulmer’s sister Kecia Ulmer Henry. I talked to Ulmer’s family in the Bay Minette park named in his honor. Vincent called days before the incident.

“He said ‘dad you don’t have to worry about this ship, it’s well protected,'” said Vincent’s father AC Ulmer. Part of this year’s flag relay will be dedicated to Vincent Ulmer.

“I was thankful to have learned about Vincent Ulmer because I definitely want to include local heroes that died in the line of duty,” said Organizer of the Baldwin County Memorial Day Flag Relay Run Tyler York. He says it’s important to highlight and memorialize these incidents so the stories and sacrifices aren’t forgotten.

“I feel like our culture is more and more inclined to forget when you see these flags going down the highway on Memorial Day, we want people to “Remember to Remember” that’s our slogan,” said York.