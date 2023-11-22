FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 10 new dog and cat beds were built and delivered to the Baldwin Humane Society as part of Brody Gwaltney’s scouts’ project on the Eastern Shore.

“180+ hours were put into this project. We did a lot of work involving teamwork. We were at my house and we’d put together all of this stuff,” explained Gwaltney Wednesday morning.

They’re a unique design, featuring repurposed tires, bright paint and spring tops.

“I just recall the fun days with me and my friends and fellow scouts painting using this giant paint gun and then patiently waiting for it to fill up and then we would use it and just spray everything. It was so much fun,” he added.

With the holidays here donations like this help a lot. Executive Director Abby Pruet said this time of year contributions slow down for the no-kill rescue organization.

“It’s hard for everybody. It’s been a really rough couple of years. Non-profits are seeing their general donations go down. Animal welfare organizations are usually kind of at the bottom of the list anyway, so it’s been a hit for sure and we expect this season we may not get as many donations as we have in the past,” said Pruet.

Still, she’s relying on the community now more than ever. The Baldwin Humane Society is taking in more animals and that means donations like food, toys and blankets are desperately needed.

“A lot of people have financial constraints and are having to surrender their pets, which we hate. Adoptions are a little bit down. I think financially people are not in quite the place they normally are to adopt,” she said.

Thanks to Brody and his friends the organization has enough beds for now, but if you’re looking for a way to help donate what you can. If you plan to adopt, make sure you’re ready for the responsibility.

“Just think about it a little bit if you want a pet. It’s a big commitment,” Pruet continued.