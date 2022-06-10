BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin Humane Society is hoping the power of social media helps clear the shelter Friday and raise much needed awareness. A special guest visited Fairhope to do just that.

“We exist because the community supports us, so the more people can see us the more successful we’re going to be in all of our programs,” said Executive Director Abby Pruet.

Hundreds of people watching as Kris Rotonda engages his nationwide Facebook audience giving them a look at the dogs and cats in Baldwin County that need a home. His fundraising efforts known as “Jordan’s Way” are already making a difference.

“I travel to 300 shelters across the country. We visit every state and we’ve raised over $3 million since we started last year,” he said during Friday’s event.

His passion for helping animals came when his dog of 10 years, Jordan, passed away in 2018. Jordan was a rescue and now Kris uses his voice and gimmicks to travel the country making sure shelter animals aren’t forgotten. From pies in the face, to dying shelter volunteers’ hair, he does what he can to attract his audience and keep them involved as donations pour in.

“As soon as she passed away I was like I’m going to get out there and do something about it,” said Rotonda.

Thousands of dollars were raised locally through Friday’s efforts. It’s his first stop on his tour, but Kris’ journey is far from over.

“This is something I really want to do for a long time,” he explained.

And it’s that energy and passion that’s helping clear shelters and raise donations across the country.