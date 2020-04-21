Baldwin food pantry holds fifth emergency distribution of the pandemic Tuesday

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prodisee Pantry will hold its 5th emergency food distribution of the pandemic. In that time they’ve seen the need for food services grow. According to a recent Facebook post, they say they’ve given away more than 80 tons of food in that time.

Last week they moved the starting point of the food distribution. Everyone must go to Spanish Fort High School first to line up and get signed up for the distribution. Vehicles are then released in small groups to travel a little more than a mile to the pantry for the food. This is to ease traffic congestion around Highway 31.

The distribution runs from 9 am to noon Tuesday. You need documentation showing you live in Baldwin County to receive food.

