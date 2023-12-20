BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Baldwin Family Village received a $100,000 grant in partnership with Housing First, Inc.

This grant is the second funding installment for an allocation worth $300,000 to support homeless women with children in Baldwin County.

Dumas Wesley’s Baldwin Family Village has received a $100,000 grant to help local homeless people. (Photo submitted to WKRG News 5)

“The partnership between Housing First, Inc. and the Dumas Wesley Community

Center’s Baldwin Family Village program signifies not just financial support, but a shared

dedication to creating homes where hope, dignity, and stability flourish,” said Housing

First’s CEO, Derek Boulware.

“It is our hope, through proper funding, to continue the

journey toward ensuring a safe haven for those who are most vulnerable in our

communities.”

The Baldwin Family Village was modeled after Dumas Wesley’s transitional housing program, the Sybil Smith Family Village, according to a news release.

The program provides a year of housing, life skills classes, counseling and supportive wrap-around services meant to help move residents “from homelessness to independence.”

Baldwin Family Village opened its doors in May 2023 and has served 58 residents.

Eight families have graduated from Baldwin Family Village and moved into their own homes.