Baldwin escapes winter wrath, reaches out to help others

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Temperatures struggled to get out of the 20’s for most of the day but a winter wonderland, it was not. What Mother Nature didn’t do in Baldwin County, Randy Wilson did; with “a celebration of winter” by making an ice sculpture in his front yard with the help of a sprinkler and his pear tree.

“It’s beautiful,” said Iris Tracy as she stopped to take a picture, “and we don’t see that very much here.”

Ice was not an issue for Baldwin County roads and bridges but there was a snow flurry or two.

Neighbors to the west were not as fortunate so help is on the way from Baldwin EMC. “We sent a total of 12 employees to assist Southern Pine Electric Cooperative located in Taylorsville, Mississippi which is about 45 miles north of Hattiesburg,” said spokesman Mark Ingram.















Folks there were hit hard by the winter storm punch with around 16,000 still without electricity. “Ice formed on the lines and the trees started breaking and that started the outages among their service territory,” said Ingram.

For most folks in this part of the country, winter is a season best observed from a distance and the quicker it is over, the better.