Baldwin EMC workers leave to assist crews in Georgia during winter weather threat

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) As a wide swath of the nation braces for one of the first large winter storms of the year, power crews in Baldwin County are getting ready to help. The video in this story is from a similar trip to Georgia in 2017.

Saturday morning employees from Baldwin EMC are Georgia bound again. They’re heading to Forsyth County to assist Sawnee EMC to bring power back for customers. They’ll leave at 7 Saturday morning from their Summerdale headquarters. Dozens of people on social media are wishing them safe travels and hope they stay warm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories