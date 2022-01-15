Baldwin EMC workers leave to assist crews in Georgia during winter weather threat

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) As a wide swath of the nation braces for one of the first large winter storms of the year, power crews in Baldwin County are getting ready to help. The video in this story is from a similar trip to Georgia in 2017.

Saturday morning employees from Baldwin EMC are Georgia bound again. They’re heading to Forsyth County to assist Sawnee EMC to bring power back for customers. They’ll leave at 7 Saturday morning from their Summerdale headquarters. Dozens of people on social media are wishing them safe travels and hope they stay warm.