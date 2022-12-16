BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC wants to warn the public of a man claiming to represent a solar installation company and coming to people’s homes saying “he had been given a list by Baldwin EMC” of people interested in solar panels.

Baldwin EMC said no list was provided by them and they are “not affiliated with this individual or company in any way.”

Baldwin EMC said to call 251-989-6247 immediately “if you ever have concerns about someone claiming to represent,” the company.